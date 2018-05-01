Man dies after industrial accident in Danvers

DANVERS (WHDH) - A man who was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after an apparent industrial accident at a business in Danvers has died, fire officials said.

Emergency crews responding just after 8:30 a.m. to Performance Polymers on Endicott Street found one person who had fallen from a ladder.

Deputy Fire Chief Robert Amerault said an outside contractor was working on a piece of equipment when he suddenly fell and went into cardiac arrest.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to Beverley Hospital and pronounced dead after resuscitation efforts failed, according to officials.

Although emergency responders initially called for a medical helicopter, it was called off when the man went into cardiac arrest on the way to the landing zone.

“Because he was in traumatic arrest, they don’t transport when they’re in traumatic arrest,” Amerault said. “They have to be stabilized first.”

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are assisting with an investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information comes in.

