Man dies after medical emergency causes crash in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is dead after he suffered a medical emergency while driving in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a single-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Maple Street and Londonderry Lane just before 12:30 a.m. assisted with transporting the 65-year-old victim to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined the Manchester man suffered a medical emergency while driving.

Officers are working to notify the next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.

