Man dies after porta-potty goes up in flames outside NFL stadium

BALTIMORE (WHDH) — An investigation is underway after a man died in a porta-potty fire outside of M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday.

Firefighters responding to the 1100 block of Russell Street found three portable toilets, one of which had been occupied, engulfed in flames, according to the Baltimore Fire Department.

A security guard told fire crews that a burning man could be seen running away from the toilets, WBAL-TV reports.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

