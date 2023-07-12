PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old New Bedford man died Wednesday after a shooting at Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office announced.

The DA’s office said state police troopers first responded around 2:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a man shot with life-threatening injuries.

On scene, the DA’s office said troopers learned the shooting happened after a fight broke out in a picnic area within the state forest.

The DA’s office said the person who was shot was hit several times and was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“This was not a random act of violence and there is no threat to the public,” the DA’s office said.

An investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday night as authorities continued to search for the person who pulled the trigger in this incident.

