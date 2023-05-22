BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has died after a shooting in Dorchester Monday, police said.

SKY7-HD was over the scene at the intersection of Columbia Road and Devon Street around 5:30 p.m., where several Boston police cruisers were visible.

Crews were still on scene roughly 30 minutes later as an investigation appeared to focus around two cars in the area. The cars were taped off and evidence markers could be seen in multiple spots around the scene.

Police initially said one person who was shot was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. In an update Monday evening, police said the person was shot in a car and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Traffic remained shut down at multiple intersections along Columbia Road as of around 7 p.m.

BREAKING: Boston Police say a man has died following a shooting on Columbia Road this afternoon across from a middle school. No students were impacted. Police say the victim was found shot inside a car. Columbia Road is closed as they investigate. @7News https://t.co/b9CacoekUA pic.twitter.com/3MVT0Cngas — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) May 22, 2023

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)