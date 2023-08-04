NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died Thursday night after a shooting in New Bedford, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said.

The DA’s office said New Bedford police first responded to the area of County Street near Winsor Street around 11 p.m. after receiving reports of multiple shots fired. On scene, the DA’s office said emergency crews “found evidence of a shooting” but did not find a victim.

The DA’s office said the person who was shot was driven to Saint Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The DA’s office described the investigation into this case as “extremely active” as of Friday morning and identified the person who was killed as Amareuito Fernandes, 27, of New Bedford.

No further information was available as of Friday afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)