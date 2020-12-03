Man dies after stepping in front of Orange Line train

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has died after MBTA officials said he stepped in front of an oncoming Orange Line train Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Massachusetts Avenue around 2:30 p.m. pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Shuttle buses will temporarily replace regular Orange Line service between Noth Station and Jackson Square

Riders should expect delays.

Shuttle buses replacing Orange Line service between North Station and Jackson Square while we respond to a person under a train at Mass Ave. Please expect delays as buses are sent. — MBTA (@MBTA) December 3, 2020

