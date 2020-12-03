Man dies after stepping in front of Orange Line train

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has died after MBTA officials said he stepped in front of an oncoming Orange Line train Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Massachusetts Avenue around 2:30 p.m. pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Shuttle buses will temporarily replace regular Orange Line service between Noth Station and Jackson Square

Riders should expect delays.

 

 

