Man dies after suffering medical emergency in Worcester police custody

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man died after suffering a medical emergency while in Worcester police custody on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers assigned to the Worcester Police Department’s Service Division found a man suffering from a medical emergency in his cell about 7:12 p.m., according to police.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Although the death does not appear to be suspicious, the Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

