HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died after suffering a medical emergency on a boat in the Whitehall Reservoir in Hopkinton Thursday, officials said.

At around 4:42 p.m., emergency crews responded to the reservoir at 300 Wood St. for a report of a boater in distress, according to a statement from Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett and Fire Chief Gary Daugherty.

Another boater had noticed the man, called 911, and helped him onto an island in the reservoir to “provide critical care,” the statement said.

Using boats, Hopkinton and Westboro fire crews, along with a dive team, reached the man on the island, police said.

Firefighters took over care and brought him and his family members, who were also on the boat, back to shore, authorities said.

The man was brought to a hospital trauma center, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

The incident, which appeared to be “medical in nature,” remains under investigation, according to police.

