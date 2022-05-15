BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA police are investigating a man’s death after he came into contact with the third rail at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Saturday night, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the man “appeared unsteady on his feet” while on the platform and that foul play is not suspected.

No other information was made immediately available.

