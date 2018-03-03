PLYMPTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A man was killed when a tree fell on his pickup truck in Plympton during Friday’s storm, according to the Plymouth Country District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office say police received a 911 call reporting that a tree had fallen on top of a vehicle on Cedar Street at approximately 5:15 p.m. Friday.

Crews responded and found the driver of a Dodge Ram trapped and crushed by a large pine tree on the truck’s roof.

The driver has been identified by the DA’s office as 36-year-old Ryan MacDonald, of Plympton.

Authorities say foul play is not suspected.

