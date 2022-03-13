MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — A 70-year-old man died Sunday after the truck he was riding in fell through the ice at a pond in Moultonborough, authorities said.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said it was notified shortly before 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle had gone through the ice at Berry Pond. The driver was able to exit the truck, but a passenger did not escape, the agency said.

Rescue workers responded to the scene and recovered the man’s body around noon. His identity was not immediately released.

Both men were experienced at traveling on ice and were familiar with the pond, but rapid changes in the weather recently led to variable ice conditions statewide, the fish and game department said.

In this case, more than a foot of solid ice was bordered by a thin section that gave way to the weight of the truck, the agency said.

Both men were members of the Lakes Region Racing Club, which holds auto races on the ice during the winter, WMUR-TV reports. Authorities said it appears they were assessing the depth of the ice when the truck fell through.

Video footage from the scene shows the rear section of a truck sticking out of the ice-covered pond.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)