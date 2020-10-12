WARE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died following a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Ware on Sunday.

Officers responding to the crash just after noon discovered that the truck traveling northbound on Palmer Road went to take a left onto Kingsberry Lane when a motorcycle traveling southbound on Palmer Road collided into the truck, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

A 65-year-old North Oxford man died as a result of the crash, the DA’s office said.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)