BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts Environmental Police say the man injured in a dirt bike accident on Cape Cod last weekend has died.

Officials say 31-year-old James Zibutis died at Cape Cod Hospital following the Saturday afternoon crash in the Marstons Mills section of Barnstable involving two men on dirt bikes. The Cape Cod Times reports the other man involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

Environmental Police Maj. Patrick Moran said Tuesday that Zibutis, who was not wearing a helmet, and was rounding a bend with limited visibility when he crashed into the other rider head-on.

Zibutis, who lived in Centerville, was a 2005 graduate of Barnstable High School, according to an obituary, and was engaged to marry his longtime companion.

