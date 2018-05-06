Man dies from gunshot wounds, DA investigates homicide

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died from injuries sustained during a shooting in western Massachusetts.

MassLive.com reports the Springfield police department responded to a shooting Saturday night and found a man suffering from serious injuries.

He was brought to a local hospital and later died from the gunshot wound. The Hampden District Attorney’s office is investigating the homicide.

This is the fifth homicide death in the city this year.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)