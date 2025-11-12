ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a shooter in Rockland after they say a man was shot and killed in Deering Square around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said the man was dressed in all black and got away. They believe it was a targeted attack.

Rockland police officers, along with Massachusetts state police and K9 teams searched the area. They believe he was in the area between 8 and 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I heard six to 10 gun shots and then someone yelling and then it faded away,” Mitchell Adams said.

“I was like what the heck is that, I didn’t know what it was, it was a loud consistent bang,” Jacqui Mortimer said.

Neighbors are confident officials will catch the suspect.

“After the marathon bombing, I knew they were going to get that guy eventually and they did, same thing in this situation, they are going to get him,” Adams said.

