HALIFAX, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man died in an apparent drowning in Halifax on Sunday after the boat he was in capsized, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a capsized canoe with several people in the water around 11 a.m. determined one adult and two children had exited the water safely and a second adult was missing below the water’s surface, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Around 12:45 p.m., a dive team found the man, who was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

