PELHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died in a Pelham house fire early Friday morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

At around 2:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a two-family home on North Valley Road after a passerby reported a fire, the department said in a statement.

Firefighters arrived to find the two-story structure engulfed in flames, and called crews from neighboring towns to assist, according to DFS. The first on scene said they did not hear smoke alarms.

Crews found a man in his 30s dead inside the house, officials said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to formally identify the man and determine the cause and manner of his death.

The fire caused “catastrophic” damage to the home, with the roof and walls partially collapsing, the department said.

Firefighters knocked down most of the fire in about an hour. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

