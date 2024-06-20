FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are investigating a fishing tragedy on the Taunton River.

Authorities said a man fell out of his boat Wednesday morning when it began sinking. He was pulled from the water and brought to a local hospital, but did not survive.

The victim’s brother was also thrown into the river, but got out safely.

Police believe the boat’s propeller got caught in a rope, causing the vessel to take on water.

