AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Avon firefighters, police, and other law enforcement responded to a fatal industrial accident at a business in Avon Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said they were called to 254 Bodwell Street for a report of a man with a head injury just before 3 p.m.

First responders arrived and found a man inside the business suffering from fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Canton Fire Department Blood Transfusion Truck and a Stoughton fire crew also responded to the scene to assist.

Massachusetts State Police detectives and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) were called to investigate. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also responded to the scene.

