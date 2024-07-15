BOSTON (WHDH) - Officers responded to a reported shooting at Arborway and New Washington Street around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

“On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds,” Boston police said in a statement. “The victim was treated and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced.”

Police were on scene taping off the area.

The shooting remains under investigation by the BPD’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit ay 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

