LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died and another person was injured in a two-alarm fire that engulfed a home in Lowell Monday night, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

At around 10:30 p.m., fire crews responded to a single-family home at 553 Chelmsford St. after neighbors called 911 to report the blaze, the department said in a statement. Firefighters discovered heavy fire billowing from the first floor of the two-and-a-half-story building, officials said.

When crews entered the home, they found a man in his late 60s dead inside, the department said. His name was not publicly released.

A second person, who escaped the burning building, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

Firefighters knocked down most of the fire in about 10 minutes, the department said. Investigators determined the blaze was caused by smoking materials.

“Smoking was a known or potential factor in 12 Massachusetts fire deaths this year,” State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine said in a statement. “There’s no truly safe way to smoke, and it’s especially dangerous if you’re drowsy or in bed. If you must do it, then get up, use a heavy ashtray, and please – put it out, all the way, every time.

According to a preliminary investigation, crews did not hear smoke alarms going off inside the home when they entered.

