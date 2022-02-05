NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — A man died in a Connecticut police holding cell Friday, hours after he was arrested in Norwich on drug and gun possession charges, officials said.

Brenton Chambers, 42, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at a probation office at Norwich City Hall. His death was reported to state authorities around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Chambers was being held pending a court appearance scheduled for Friday, Connecticut Inspector General Robert J. Devlin Jr. said.

Devlin’s office and the state police are investigating Chambers’ death. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.

Chambers was arrested Thursday after probation officials requested police to their office. The Norwich Bulletin reported that a police arrest report said Chambers had a gun and drugs — heroin or fentanyl — that was packaged for sale.