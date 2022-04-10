BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a man died when his arm got caught in a Red Line train door and he was dragged into a tunnel early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a person dragged into the tunnel at Broadway Station around 12:30 a.m. Sunday were told a passenger was stuck in the doorway of an inbound train, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. The man was dragged a short distance and died.

No other details were immediately released.

Numerous people have been hurt on MBTA equipment over the last year, with a Green Line crash sending two dozen people to the hospital last July and nine people hurt when a Back Bay Station elevator malfunctioned a few months later. T riders said they were worried about safety.

“It’s kind of concerning, because I see a lot of people jumping in quickly because everyone is always in a rush and it’s not always a lot of space,” said Marissa Langdon.

