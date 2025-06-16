ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Attleboro on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway around 7:30 p.m. that left an overturned vehicle in the woods extricated the 69-year-old driver out of the car and paramedics rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Attleboro Police Chief Scott L Lachance.

The driver’s name has not been released.

The crash is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)