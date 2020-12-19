Man dies in single vehicle crash in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is dead after he suffered a medical emergency while driving in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a single rollover crash at the intersection of Maple Street and Londonderry Lane just before 12:30 a.m. found the victim of the crash and rushed him to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver, a 65-year-old Manchester man, suffered a medical emergency while driving, according to officials.

Officers are working to notify the next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)