ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man who was badly burned in an explosion and flash fire in Attleboro last week has succumbed to his injuries, authorities announced Monday.

Nathan Collito had been using a chemical during a cleaning procedure at an industrial building on Union Street on the afternoon of Nov. 11 when it accidentally ignited, causing an explosion and flash fire that left him with severe burns, Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said in a joint news release.

Collito was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he passed away on Saturday.

The fire that broke out was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.

