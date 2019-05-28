Man dies on airplane after swallowing 246 packets of cocaine

(CNN/WHDH) — A 42-year-old man died on a plane last week after authorities say he swallowed 246 packets of cocaine.

Udo N., of Japan, died on board a flight from Mexico City to Tokyo early Friday morning. Flight crew members rushed to his side when they noticed him having seizures but they were unable to save him, according to the Sonora State Attorney General’s Office.

The man’s body was removed from the plane and the flight continued as scheduled to Japan.

The cocaine packets were later found in his stomach and intestines. They measured 1 by 2.5 centimeters each, according to CNN.

Authorities said Udo N. traveled to Mexico’s capital from Bogota, Columbia.

