BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died and several other people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a crash on Route 9 in Brookline, police said.

Brookline police in a statement said crews responded to the area of Route 9 and Warren Street around 2:40 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries.

On scene, police said, officers found one vehicle had hit two other cars before veering off the road and hitting a tree.

Police said the driver of the first vehicle and his wife were trapped in their car and had to be extricated by responding firefighters. The driver was pronounced dead, according to police. His wife was taken to a hospital where she was in stable condition and expected to survive as of Sunday night.

Three other people from the other cars that were hit were taken to the hospital with what police said were “much less serious injuries.”

While the incident remains under investigation, Brookline police on Monday said preliminary information indicated the driver who died “may have suffered a medical episode which led to this crash.”

