Man dies outside Chuck E. Cheese restaurant after gun in diaper bag goes off

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has died days after he was accidentally shot outside a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant when a gun discharged inside a baby’s diaper bag.

Al.com quotes the Jefferson County coroner’s office as saying Tuesday that 22-year-old Timothy Roshun Smith Jr. has died.

Police in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills say Smith was preparing to change his daughter’s diaper in a car outside the pizza restaurant Saturday when a gun stored in the diaper bag went off, hitting them both.

Police say the girl was shot in the leg and the man in the chest. The girl’s injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

Lt. Michael Keller says investigators believe the man was searching inside the diaper bag when he hit the weapon and it fired accidentally.

