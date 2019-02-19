Man dies while attempting to assist stuck snowmobiler

BETHLEHEM, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a man died while attempting to assist a stuck snowmobiler.

Fish and Game Department conservation officers say 67-year-old John Doherty, of Bethlehem, had been snowmobiling with his family on Sunday when he stopped and got off his vehicle to assist with a snowmobile on an icy hill in Bethlehem. He suffered a medical emergency and collapsed.

CPR was performed by a family and passing snowmobilers until first responders arrived, but Doherty did not survive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)