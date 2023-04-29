LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old man died in police custody earlier Saturday morning at the Lawrence Police Department headquarters.

Christian Marte-Martinez, of Lawrence, was arrested and placed in a cell at 1:15 a.m. after being arrested. He was then found unresponsive in the cell at 5 a.m. when police began performing life-saving measures.

Marte-Martinez was transported to Lawrence General Hospital and pronounced dead. The incident is being investigated by Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.

