Man dies, woman seriously injured following rollover crash in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A male passenger died and a female driver was seriously hurt following a rollover crash in Stoughton Monday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 24 northbound prior to Route 139 just before 11 a.m. learned that a Lexus sport utility vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and rolled over multiple times, according to state police.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle before being extricated by first responders.

She was transported by ambulance to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.

The front-seat passenger was ejected from the SUV, state police said.

He was transported by ambulance to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

The right lane of Route 24 northbound prior to Route 139 remains closed as an investigation is ongoing.

Troopers on scene, rollover crash with serious injuries, Rt. 24 North prior to Rt. 139, Stoughton. Right lane of Rt. 24 NB closed at this time. MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and Troop H Detective Unit assisting patrols. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 18, 2021

