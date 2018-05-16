GAYLORD, Mich. (WHDH) — A secret stash under the hood of a car could have led to a dangerous drive in Michigan.

The owner thought his engine was making strange noises Friday, so he decided to take a look under his hood. What he found was hundreds of pine cones.

It took him and his friend 45 minutes to get them all out.

He believes a squirrel was stashing them in his car.

