Couple sought after man bitten by dog in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are looking for two dog owners after a man and his dog were bitten by a pit bull Wednesday.

Officials say a 65-year-old man was walking his dog near the intersection of Rock and Cherry streets around 2 p.m. when he was approached by a dog described as a “gray pit bull.”

The man said his dog was attacked by the pit bull and he was injured while trying to separate them.

A man and woman were seen grabbing the dog and leaving the scene. The victim said the couple appeared to be in their 40s or 50s and that the woman had “messed up teeth.”

There was no other description of the pair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fall River Police.

