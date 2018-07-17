Man, dog paddleboard through floodwaters in Millbury

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Millbury man and his dog made the most of Tuesday’s severe storms, busted out a paddleboard and had some fun in the floodwaters.

Photos shared by Debbie Powers showed her fiance Duane Burke and their puppy, Archie, paddleboarding through knee-high waters near Dorothy Pond.

Powers said her driveway flooded within minutes as torrential rain soaked communities across Worcester County.

Archie loved his time in the water, according to powers.

