Man, dog pulled from early morning blaze in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and a dog were pulled from a burning home in Framingham early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Clark Street just before 3 a.m. rushed into a burning home and rescued a man in his 30s, along with a dog, according to Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to MetroWest Medical Center. There was no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.

The dog is expected to be OK.

Firefighters believe the blaze broke out in the kitchen.

An investigation remains ongoing.

