EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and his eight-year-old shih tzu were viciously attacked by another dog while on a walk in Everett Tuesday afternoon, police said.

PJ Peterson said he was walking his dog Mushroom on Ferry Street at approximately 3:45 p.m. when a pitbull charged at them.

“He grabbed it [Mushroom] in it’s mouth and started shaking it around until I ripped it out of it’s mouth,” Peterson said. “The dog clipped me and flipped me. Just ran through my legs and flipped me on the ground before I even got to the dog. I was on the ground as the dog was going to my dog.”

Peterson said the pitbull was caught on surveillance video from a store nearby walking along the street on a leash. He said the pitbull was in a grassy area marked with a “no dogs allowed” sign when video captured he and Mushroom pass by.

Peterson said the woman walking the pitbull yelled out, “get your dog, or something to that effect.”

Video then captured the woman and the pitbull cross the street and take off. Investigators are still working to find them.

Police, fire crews, and animal control rushed to the scene and got Mushroom to a veterinarian. Peterson said Mushroom suffered severe injuries to her stomach and intestines and will now need surgeries and continuous care. Peterson also broke his collerbone and suffered cuts to his hands. He said he will be out of work for a month.

“I was freaking out. Just freaking out. I thought my dog was dead.” Peterson said. “She’s my baby girl. She’s just everything to me. Anybody who knows me knows my dog is just everything to me.”

Peterson is making a public appeal to the owner of the dog to come forward.

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