NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man driving a scooter died after colliding with a car in Norton on Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on North Worcester Street around 9:20 p.m. saw a bystander performing CPR on Mark Sullivan, 28, of Norton, in the roadway, according to Norton police.

Police and fire personnel immediately rendered first aid; however, Sullivan was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

An investigation revealed that Sullivan had been riding a scooter on the street when he collided with a gray Honda Accord driven by an 18-year-old Norton man, police added.

The driver of the Honda was not injured in the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

