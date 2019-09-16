Man driving wrong way kills himself and limo driver

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut man driving the wrong way on an interstate highway crashed head-on into a limo, killing himself and the other driver.

Connecticut State Police say 46-year-old David Hozer, of Southbury, was driving an Audi SUV east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 at about 1 a.m. Saturday when he collided with a limousine operated by 48-year-old Diego Jimenez, of Newtown.

Jimenez was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he died.

Hozer was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. He died Sunday afternoon.

State Police are investigating.

