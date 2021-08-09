CONWAY, N.H. (WHDH) - A man drowned after he attempted to rescue a distressed swimmer from a lake in New Hampshire over the weekend, officials announced Monday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a possible drowning at Echo Lake in Conway on Saturday just after 4:45 p.m. learned that a 37-year-old man was attempting to assist another swimmer when he went under water and did not resurface, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was quickly located by good Samaritans and brought to shore where CPR was performed. He was later pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital.

Foul play is not suspected in the man’s death.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)