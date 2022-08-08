MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 28-year-old man has drowned after swimming in an undesignated area at Wright’s Pond in Medford, according to police.

On Sunday afternoon, a caller to Medford Police was “frantically screaming for help” that a friend went underwater and did not resurface. When police and fire arrived at the Wright’s Pond swim area, they quickly determined that the missing person was at the far side of the pond, outside the designated swim area.

The officers and firefighters went to the other side of the pond, where they found the person underwater and jumped in to retrieve him.

First responders carried the man through the woods to a Medford Fire Department off-road car that took him to an ambulance, then to Mass. General Hospital. The victim had no brain activity, but has been kept alive while his family in India is notified.

“We cannot stress enough for people to use designated beach and swim areas when swimming in ponds and lakes,” police said. “The other sections of those bodies of water can be very dangerous to swim in even for experienced swimmers.”

