Man drowns in lake, alcohol believed to have played a role

BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say alcohol may have been a factor in a man’s drowning.

Witnesses told police that 42-year-old Stephen Bricault had been drinking throughout the day at Long Lake in Bridgton on Wednesday before going on a swim.

First responders were called after Bricault went below the surface about 25 feet from a dock.

Bricault was found on the lake bed and brought to shore. Efforts to administer CPR were unsuccessful.

The state medical examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy Thursday.

Long Lake is a popular spot for boaters and beachgoers during the summer.

