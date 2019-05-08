Man dying from cancer hopes to find forever home for rescue dogs

(WHDH) — A man suffering from cancer who has just days to live hopes to find a forever home for his rescue dogs before he passes away.

Richard Ewers, 71, of Bexar County, Texas, took in 27 abandoned dogs over the years, according to KSAT-TV. He cared for them at his home with the help of local donors and volunteers.

Ewers’ health has “declined significantly” in recent days, a post on the Helping Mr. Richard and His Dogs Facebook page said.

“Richard’s health has taken a turn for the worse and has entered into hospice,” the post read. “He is comfortable and taking one day at a time.”

Some of his dogs have been adopted but 11 of them are still in need of a home, the news outlet reported.

Because Ewers had to leave his home to be cared for, the dogs have been forced to endure less-than-ideal conditions.

The dogs are said to be unsocialized and will require a lot of patience and love.

Below is a look at some of the dogs that are in need of homes:

For adoption information, click here.

