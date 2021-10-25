MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after hitting a ladder on Interstate 93 southbound in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday.

Troopers responding to a report of a serious crash in the area between exit 6 and the I-93/I-293 lower split just before 4 p.m. learned that a 66-year-old Milford man had been driving a blue 2020 Harley Davidson when he struck a ladder in the roadway and lost control, according to state police.

He was ejected from his motorcycle and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

The man was transported to Elliot Hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation showed that the ladder appeared to have fallen off another vehicle and landed across several southbound lanes, state police said.

The vehicle where the ladder fell from reportedly did not stop.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Wolak at Matthew.T.Wolak@dos.nh.gov or at 603-223-3787.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)