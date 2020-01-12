Man ejected, seriously injured in Wilmington rollover crash

A man from Waltham was seriously injured after he was ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash in Wilmington on Sunday morning.

Police responding to calls for a rollover crash on I-93 around 2:30 a.m. found a man had been ejected from his vehicle on the northbound ramp to Route 125, state police said.

The driver, identified as a 34-year-old man, had been ejected from his Toyota Camry, authorities said.

He was transported to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington with serious injuries considered to be life-threatening, authorities said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)