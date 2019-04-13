Man enlists police for fake arrest to propose to girlfriend

HANFORD, Calif. (WHDH) — Princeton Jones knew he needed to call for backup when he was ready to take the next step with longtime girlfriend Jamicia Johnson.

The California man enlisted the help of a police officer to stage an arrest and propose.

Police officer Mark Carrillo of the Hanford, California police department agreed to go along with the scheme.

“We devised a little plan,” Carrillo said, “and I told him, ‘hey, I’ll pull you over,’ and he goes, ‘well I have really loud music in my car, I can bump my music.'”

Driving toward a family gathering everyone heard him coming, but they didn’t expect what happened next.

“As soon as he turned the corner we hit the lights and sirens on him, walked up, and played off the traffic stop,” Carrillo said.

Carrillo told Johnson that her boyfriend had warrants out for his arrest and pretended to handcuff him. That’s when he got the ring out of Jones’ pocket.

Johnson thought her boyfriend was headed to jail. Instead, the two are in for a life sentence.

“I just walked up to him and he gets down on his knee, and I like freaked out,” she said. “My heart started pounding and it was amazing. It was the best thing ever.

Carrillo says he was happy to be a part of the special moment.

“Police officers are not all bad,” he said. “We like to have fun and joke around like everybody else. When he came up with this idea I was like ‘yeah, cool,’ so I called my buddies to get two cars out there and make it even more of a show.”

And the couple is thankful for this memorable night.

To see the entire scene, check out the video above.

