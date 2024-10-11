CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old Somerville man is expected to appear in court Friday after police said he hid in a bathroom and attacked a teenage girl at the Museum of Science in Cambridge over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday. Yandri Hernandez was arrested on Wednesday on charges including kidnapping of a child, strangulation or suffocation, and assault and battery.

Among allegations, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said stood in a bathroom stall while a 15-year-old girl initially used another stall. When she washed her hands, the DA’s office said Hernandez approached her from behind and covered her mouth with his hand.

The DA’s office said Hernandez did not speak. He allegedly tried to restrain the girl. But she managed to scream, according to the DA’s office, and ran out of the bathroom.

State police responded near 12:45 p.m. and spoke to one witness who said she saw black-and-white sneakers in an adjoining stall that looked to be abnormal in size for a female” while she was using the bathroom.

The DA’s office said the witness heard “muffled screaming and some sort of physical altercation” but did not see the 15-year-old girl or Hernandez when she left her stall.

Though the witness did not fully see Hernandez, prosecutors said police used her description of the shoes in the bathroom to identify a man seen in surveillance footage sitting near the bathroom where this incident took place for roughly one hour before entering.

State police shared photos of the suspicious man and, with help from investigators in Cambridge, identified him as Hernandez.

Police soon spotted Hernandez in Somerville and took him into custody.

Hernandez was arraigned after his arrest and had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf, according to court records. A judge ordered he be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled to take place as early as 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden responded to the incident in a statement Thursday, saying “This is a terrifying incident for anyone, particularly for a teenager simply enjoying an outing with a friend at a popular destination.”

The Museum of Science issued its own response, saying it “takes multiple steps to create a safe environment for our members and guests.”

“We are grateful for the efforts of our own internal public safety team, combined with law enforcement officials, who were able to quickly identify the involved individual,” the museum said.

