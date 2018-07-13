Man faces almost 4 years in prison in baby’s injuries

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with severely beating his 6-month-old daughter faces nearly four years in prison.

The Connecticut Post reports that 50-year-old William Lugo, of Bridgeport, was found guilty Thursday under the Alford doctrine of second-degree assault and risk of injury to a child. That means he acknowledges the state has enough evidence for a conviction.

The judge said he will sentence Lugo to three years and six months at sentencing on Sept. 27.

Police responded to Bridgeport Hospital in October 2016 for a possible case of child abuse.

Doctors said the infant had fractures to both legs, facial bruising and bleeding on her brain.

Lugo said he put the baby on a bed while he went to the bathroom and when he came back she was on the floor.

