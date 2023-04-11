TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An Everett man is facing multiple charges in connection with an incident where video showed a driver driving a car over lawns in Tewksbury, attempting to hit one woman before striking another woman in the leg.

The incident happened on Mount Joy Drive on Monday night. The injured woman wasn’t seriously hurt. The driver, identified by police as 22-year-old Tommy Moges of Everett, was later arrested at his home in Everett, officials said.

Speaking on Tuesday, Tewksbury Det. Lt. Brian Farnum said Moges was with friends in the area at their house.

“It just escalated from there,” Farnum said.

Farnum said the incident involving residents and his car was random.

Winston Llewelyn said the suspect knocked on his door before he proceeded on the dangerous drive.

“He came up to the door and he walked back to his car in my driveway in my truck and he drove up to the tree and started to bang on the horn,” Llewelyn said.

Moges was charged with charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

He pleaded not guilty in Lowell District Court Tuesday afternoon.

Moges remained behind bars as of Tuesday afternoon as police said an investigation into the incident continued.

“We are thankful that no one was seriously injured during this incident,” Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus said in a statement. “I am grateful for our officers who responded quickly, conducted a thorough investigation, and promptly made an arrest.”

